Coach Robert Bristow
JEFFERSON, TEXAS — Funeral Services for Coach Robert Bristow, 46, of Jefferson are scheduled for Monday, March 1, 2021 at 10AM at Mobberly Baptist Church Longview, Texas. A time of visitation will be held on Sunday, February 28, 2021 from 6PM to 8PM in the Cpt. Wm. Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral Home.