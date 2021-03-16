Coach James Rickey Little
WHITEHOUSE — Funeral services for Coach James Rickey (Rick) Little, 74, of Whitehouse, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wed., March 17, 2021 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at New Salem Cemetery. Coach James Rickey (Rick) Little passed away Sat., March 13, 2021. Rick was born March 30, 1946.
 
 