Coach Bill Coleman
TYLER - A memorial service will be held at a later date for Coach Bill Coleman, 94, of Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Bill was born March 21, 1926 in Josephine, Texas and passed away January 9, 2021.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
FATAL FIRE: Three children, one adult die in Monday afternoon Winona-area house fire
-
No power a concern for Tyler resident
-
OUR VIEW: We made a mistake. We are sorry.
-
INCENDIO FATAL: Tres niños, un adulto muere en el incendio del lunes por la tarde
-
UT Health Science Center at Tyler, NET Health named hubs for COVID-19 vaccines