Coach Bill Coleman
TYLER — A Celebration of Life with military honors will be held for Coach Bill Coleman, 94, of Tyler, on Saturday, March 13, 2021 with a visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. and a memorial service starting at 10:30 a.m. at Three Lakes Middle School in the Ann and Bill Coleman Gymnasium in Tyler with Rev. Pike Wisner officiating, under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
