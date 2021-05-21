Co-Pastor Sandra Black
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Sandra Black will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, 11 am at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Public viewing will be on Friday from 2-8 pm at the funeral home.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Historic figures in Tyler history found in abandoned Black cemetery
-
Feds to send $2.5 billion in food stamps to Texas families, up to $1,200 per child
-
Jack Elementary alumni honor student who passed away during first ever senior walk
-
RISE Academy graduates of Tyler ISD were an 'inspiration'
-
Thousands Flock To Fort Worth For Le-Vel's Annual Conference