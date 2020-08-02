Clyde Perkins, Jr.
 MESQUITE — Funeral services are scheduled for Clyde Perkins, Jr., 87, of Mesquite, 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Sunnyvale Baptist Church. Interment, DFW National Cemetery. Visitation, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 Arrangements by Hiett’s LyBrand Funeral Home, Wills Point. Mr. Perkins, Jr. was born January 12, 1933, and died July 30, 2020.

