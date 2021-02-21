Clyde Junior Swindell
GOLDEN — Services for Clyde Junior Swindell, 85, of Golden, are scheduled for 2 p.m., Sunday, February, 21, 2021, at Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home, Alba. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Mahomes family ready for baby: New photos with Patrick and Brittany
-
Stunning: Brittany Matthews' latest photo shoot as Mahomes family ready for baby
-
Important update on Whitehouse water situation
-
Tyler trucking company owner, friends gather to help drivers during winter weather
-
City of Tyler: water boil notice could be lifted as soon as Monday