Clyde Dowdle, Sr.
 HIDEAWAY — Funeral services are scheduled for Clyde Dowdle, Sr., 84, of Hideaway, 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mr. Dowdle, Sr. was born December 15, 1935, in Mabank, and died July 23, 2020.

