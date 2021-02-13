A service is scheduled at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. A visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor Keith Hassell will officiate. Clayton will be laid to rest at Union Grove Cemetery.
Clayton L. Cribbs
JACKSONVILLE — Clayton L. Cribbs was born January 7, 1932 and entered eternal life on February 11, 2021. He was 89 years old.
