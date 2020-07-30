GRAND SALINE — Funeral services are scheduled for Claudine Clower Koonce, 88, of Grand Saline, 10 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Interment, Woodside Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Bartley Fuenral Home. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mrs. Koonce was born May 15, 1932, in Grand Saline, and died July 27, 2020.
Claudine Clower Koonce
