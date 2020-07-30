Claudine Clower Koonce
 GRAND SALINE — Funeral services are scheduled for Claudine Clower Koonce, 88, of Grand Saline, 10 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Interment, Woodside Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Bartley Fuenral Home. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mrs. Koonce was born May 15, 1932, in Grand Saline, and died July 27, 2020.

