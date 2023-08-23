Courtesy Claudie Pinion Aug 23, 2023 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Claudie PinionQUITMAN — Claudie Gene Pinion, 89, of Quitman passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023. A memorial service will be held 2:00PM Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Lowe- Gardner Funerals & Cremations. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Ethnology Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Sign Up to get Obituaries by Email Email* Submit Bible Verse: 8.23.23 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email "He who did not spare his own Son, but gave him up for us all—how will he not also, along with him, graciously give us all things?" (Romans 8:32) Newspaper Ads WHO WE ARE TMT Funeral Home Non Discriminatory Policy T GRAHAM BROWN *Make Good* Bulletin Trending Topics Ohayo Sushi restaurant now open in Tyler to rave reviews Marvin Joe Angle Neal Wayne Kilgore Trennis "Dale" Mark Texas Football magazine preseason high school rankings