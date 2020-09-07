Claude Ernest Knox
 OVERTON — Funeral services are scheduled for Claude Ernest Knox, 69, of Overton, 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 905 S. Commerce St., Overton. Interment, Sweetwater Cemetery in Decatur, at 3 p.m. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Cottle Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Arrangements by Cottle Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Mr. Knox was born October 18, 1950, in Fort Worth, and died September 4, 2020.

