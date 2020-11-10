Clarice Roberts Thompson
 TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Clarice Roberts Thompson, 89, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Fairview Baptist Church. Interment, Spring Creek Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors. Arrangements by Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors, Tyler. Mrs. Thompson was born April 24, 1931, in Tyler, and died November 7, 2020.

