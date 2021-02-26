Clarice Moore
GILMER — Service For Clarice Moore, 96, Gilmer. 2 pm Sunday, February 28, at Bethel A M E Church Gilmer.
Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor in charge of arrangements. Visitation from 1 pm until 6 pm Saturday at D & D All Faith Chapel Hwy 80 West 130 Pear Road Gladewater. MASK REQUIRED

