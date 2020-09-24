Clarence “Larry” Tures
 TYLER — Funeral Mass is scheduled for Clarence “Larry” Tures, 85, of Tyler, 10 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Interment, Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery. Rosary at 5:30 p.m. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mr. Tures was born March 13, 1935, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and died September 18, 2020.

