Clarence “Corkey” Seymour Jackson Jr.
JACKSONVILLE — Services for Mr. Jackson will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at J-C Cowboy Church in Mt. Selman with Bro. Mike Blumn officiating. A visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Old Palestine Cemetery in Alto.

