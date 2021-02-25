Clarence “Corkey” Seymour Jackson Jr.
JACKSONVILLE — Services for Mr. Jackson will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at J-C Cowboy Church in Mt. Selman with Bro. Mike Blumn officiating. A visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Old Palestine Cemetery in Alto.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Matthew McConaughey to help Texans long-term after winter storm
-
Opening doors: How Tyler woman went on lifelong path to help others
-
McKellar, Reynoso announce runs for Tyler District 3 City Council seat
-
Girls Basketball Playoffs: Gilmer holds off Lindale in regional quarterfinals, 37-34
-
15 and the Mahomies to donate 30,000 meals to East Texas Food Bank