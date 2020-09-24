Christopher Undrae Barron
 TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Christopher Undrae Barron, 53, of Henderson, 3 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Rusk County Memorial Gardens. Interment, Rusk County Memorial Gardens. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Garmon Funeral Home. Arrangements by Garmon Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Barron was born July 3, 1967, in Henderson, and died September 20, 2020.

