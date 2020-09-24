TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Christopher Undrae Barron, 53, of Henderson, 3 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Rusk County Memorial Gardens. Interment, Rusk County Memorial Gardens. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Garmon Funeral Home. Arrangements by Garmon Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Barron was born July 3, 1967, in Henderson, and died September 20, 2020.
Christopher Undrae Barron
TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Christopher Undrae Barron, 53, of Henderson, 3 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Rusk County Memorial Gardens. Interment, Rusk County Memorial Gardens. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Garmon Funeral Home. Arrangements by Garmon Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Barron was born July 3, 1967, in Henderson, and died September 20, 2020.
TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Christopher Undrae Barron, 53, of Henderson, 3 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Rusk County Memorial Gardens. Interment, Rusk County Memorial Gardens. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Garmon Funeral Home. Arrangements by Garmon Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Barron was born July 3, 1967, in Henderson, and died September 20, 2020.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Spring Hill ISD considers shortening school week to boost teacher preparation
-
Law enforcement to conduct search in Wells area for missing infant
-
Protesters gather in downtown Tyler following decision in Breonna Taylor case
-
Wilma Lou Loughlin
-
Police investigating after 17-year-old shot multiple times at Tyler apartment complex