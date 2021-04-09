Christopher Madison Brent
WHITEHOUSE — Christopher Madison Brent, 55 passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in Tyler. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. The service will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the Funeral Home.
