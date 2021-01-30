Christine Shepherd
OVERTON — Graveside Services for Ms. Christine Shepherd, 82, of Overton, TX. will be held at 1:00 P.M., Sunday, January 31, 2021 at St. John Baptist Cemetery (Steber Grove). Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home. Please be sure to wear your mask. Ms. Shepherd was born on October 7, 1938 and passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

