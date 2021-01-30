Christine Shepherd
OVERTON — Graveside Services for Ms. Christine Shepherd, 82, of Overton, TX. will be held at 1:00 P.M., Sunday, January 31, 2021 at St. John Baptist Cemetery (Steber Grove). Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home. Please be sure to wear your mask. Ms. Shepherd was born on October 7, 1938 and passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Jucy's Hamburgers to add third location in Tyler
-
Police: Tyler man sexually abused underage girls and a boy for several years
-
No. 1 Martin's Mill tops No. 5 LaPoynor, 71-64
-
One of two men who abused special needs child sent to prison
-
One of three men arrested in connection with Tyler convenience store robbery