Christine Brunk Bennett
 TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Christine Brunk Bennett, 73, of Henderson, 2 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at First Baptist Church Henderson. Interment, Rusk County Memorial Gardens. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at First Baptist Church Henderson. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Bennett was born March 28, 1947, in London, England, and died October 13, 2020.

