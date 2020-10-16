TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Christine Brunk Bennett, 73, of Henderson, 2 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at First Baptist Church Henderson. Interment, Rusk County Memorial Gardens. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at First Baptist Church Henderson. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Bennett was born March 28, 1947, in London, England, and died October 13, 2020.
Christine Brunk Bennett
