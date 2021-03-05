Christina Elizabeth Smith
DALLAS, TEXAS — Christina E. Smith 46. Services will held Saturday March 6, 2021 at New Generation Church in Dallas, Texas. Viewing Friday March 5, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. at Free C.O.G.I.C. In Jesus Name. J.C. White Funeral & Cremation Services of Mt. Pleasant, Texas. www.jcwhitefd.com.

