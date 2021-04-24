Chris Spier
LINDALE — Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 26, 2021 at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the Funeral Home.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
12-year-old half-brother charged with manslaughter in death of 6-year-old found unresponsive in motel bathtub
-
Tyler father jailed as daughter's frostbitten feet get amputated
-
DNA technology leads to arrest of man accused of sexually assaulting girl at East Texas camp
-
GOAL! United Way of Smith County reaches milestone
-
David L. Twomey