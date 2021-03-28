Cheryl Kay Matthews
TYLER — Funeral services for Cheryl Kay Matthews, 58, of Tyler, will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation is scheduled from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, March 29, 2021 at Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Tyler woman gets 8 years in prison for leaving child alone in bathroom closet for 3 hours
-
Panic at the disc golf, state championship on the line Sunday in Tyler
-
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for opening of second phase of Faulkner Skate Park
-
Hot Diggity: Oscar Meyer Wienermobile cruises hot dog highways of Tyler, Kilgore for the weekend
-
Hoop for Autism Girls: Kilgore's Miah Thomas scores 22 in South's 91-72 win; Lindale's Steen, Brownsboro's Woods post double-doubles