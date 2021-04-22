Cherrie Jewel Slider
GILMER — Graveside services for Ms. Cherrie Slider, 50, of Gilmer, TX. will be held at 2:30 P.M., Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Fortson Cemetery in Overton. Public viewing will be held Friday, April 23, 2021 from 2-6 P.M. at the funeral home. Mask are required. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at Cunninghamkilgore.com.
 
 