Cherrie Ann Magee
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS — Graveside services for Cherrie Ann Roberts Magee, 89, of North Little Rock, Arkansas will be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mrs. Magee was born November 30, 1931 and passed away on April 20, 2021.
 
 