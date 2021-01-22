Charlesetta Bruce
DAINGERFIELD – Funeral services are scheduled for Charlesetta Bruce, 64, of Daingerfield, Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 1PM, Daingerfield City Park, 349-399 W Scurry St. Visitation: Friday, January 22, 2021, 2PM - 6PM, Morris County Annex Building, 502 Union St., Daingerfield, Ms. Bruce was born February 3, 1956 and died January 13, 2021.

