MT. ENTERPRISE — Funeral services are scheduled for Charles Tramble McClendon, 65, of Mt. Enterprise, 2 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Union Springs Baptist Church. Interment, Hall Cemetery. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Garmon Funeral Home. Arrangements by Garmon Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. McClendon was born October 18, 1954, in Nacogdoches, and died September 17, 2020.
Charles Tramble McClendon
