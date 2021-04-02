Charles Sparks
FRANKSTON — Funeral services for Mr. Charles Sparks, 76 of Frankston, will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021, 11am at Church Of The Lord Jesus Christ in Jacksonville, Tx. Burial will follow in Oliver Chapel Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. FACE MASK REQUIRED Public viewing will be 2-8pm Friday at the funeral home.
