MARSHALL — Graveside services are scheduled for Charles Ray James, 56, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at St. John Cemetery Marshall. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home, Kilgore. Mr. James was born August 16, 1964, in Dallas, and died October 21, 2020.
Charles Ray James
