Charles Leonard Beasley
 LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Charles Leonard Beasley, 73, of Longview, 10 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Parkview Baptist Church exterior. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Victory Funeral Services. Arrangements by Victory Funeral Services, Kilgore. Mr. Beasley was born September 8, 1947, in Longview, and died September 27, 2020.

