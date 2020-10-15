DALLAS — Funeral services are scheduled for Charles L Jeffery, 81, of Arlington, 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Valley View Baptist Church. Interment, Valley View Cemetery. Viewing, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Turner Brothers Mortuary. Arrangements by Turner Brothers Mortuary, Gilmer. Mr. Jeffery was born March 20, 1939, in Gilmer, and died October 5, 2020.
Charles L Jeffery
