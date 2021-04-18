Charles H. Redding
WHITEHOUSE — Memorial services for Charles Homer Redding, 86, of Whitehouse will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Whitehouse Church of Christ under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mr. Redding was born in Waco on October 25, 1934 and passed away April 12, 2021 in Tyler.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.