Charles H. Redding
WHITEHOUSE — Memorial services for Charles Homer Redding, 86, of Whitehouse will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Whitehouse Church of Christ under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mr. Redding was born in Waco on October 25, 1934 and passed away April 12, 2021 in Tyler.
 
 