Charles Gary Fischer
 TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Charles Gary Fischer, 72, of Edgewood, 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at New Journey CHurch of God. Interment, Small Cemetery. Visitation, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 Arrangements by Hiett’s LyBrand Funeral Home, Edgewood. Mr. Fischer was born May 10, 1948, in Wills Point, and died August 9, 2020.

