Charles Ellison
 VAN — Funeral services are scheduled for Charles Ellison, 69, of Van, 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Hilliard Funeral Home. Interment, Fairway Garden of Memories Cemetery. Arrangements by Hilliard Funeral Home, Van. Mr. Ellison was born August 17, 1950, and died August 14, 2020.

