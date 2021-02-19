Charlene Gresham
MOUNT ENTERPRISE — Graveside services for Mrs. Charlene Gresham, 84, of Mt. Enterprise, will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Isabell Chapel Cemetery. Interment will follow. A register book will be available Feb. 17-22, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for friends and family to come and sign and pay their respects.
