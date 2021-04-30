Charlcie Jackson Ray
MALAKOFF — Charlcie was born June 14, 1956 and died April 23, 2021 in Athens. Services will be held on Saturday, May 1st at First Baptist Church in Athens and internment will follow at Steen City Cemetery . Viewing will be on Friday at Tomlinson Funeral Home in Malakoff from 2-5 pm.
