Celia “Nell” Hawkins Phillips Peel
FRUITVALE — Graveside services for Celia “Nell” Peel, 82, of Fruitvale, are scheduled for 11:30 p.m., Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Haven of Memories, Canton. Visitation will be 10 a.m., Saturday, at Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline.
