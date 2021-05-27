Celia “Nell” Hawkins Phillips Peel
FRUITVALE — Graveside services for Celia “Nell” Peel, 82, of Fruitvale, are scheduled for 11:30 p.m., Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Haven of Memories, Canton. Visitation will be 10 a.m., Saturday, at Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline.
 
 

