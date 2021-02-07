Cathy Shelton
HOUSTON — A graveside service for Cathy Shelton, 78 of Houston formerly of Tyler will be held on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Tyler Memorial Cemetery, Hwy 64 Tyler, Texas. Cathy passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 in Houston. Cathy was born August 6, 1942 in Killeen, Texas.
