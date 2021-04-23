Cathy Chote Johnson
GRAND SALINE — Services for Cathy Johnson, 61, of Grand Saline, are scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Bartley Funeral Home. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Friday, April 23, 2021, at the funeral home.
