Catherine Ruth Featherston
 DALLAS — Funeral services are scheduled for Catherine Ruth Featherston, 67, of Tyler, 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Lowe Funeral Home. Interment, Quitman City Cemetery. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Lowe Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lowe Funeral Home, Quitman. Mrs. Featherston was born September 6, 1952, in Dallas, and died August 21, 2020.

