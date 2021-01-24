Carrie Lois Jackson
DALLAS — Graveside services are scheduled for Carrie Lois Jackson, 76, of Dallas, 10 a.m. Monday, January 25, 2021, at Post Oak Cemetery. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home, Kilgore. Please be sure to wear your mask and social distance. Ms. Jackson was born August 20, 1944, and died January 18, 2021.
