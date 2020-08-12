Carolyn Thorne
 HIRAM, GA — Graveside services are scheduled for Carolyn Thorne, 59, of Hiram, GA, 10 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Pittsburg. Interment, Cedar Grove Cemetery, Pittsburg. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home, Pittsburg. Mrs. Thorne was born April 19, 1961, in Dallas, and died July 31, 2020.

