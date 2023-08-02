Courtesy Carolyn Sue Hervey Eames Aug 2, 2023 20 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Carolyn Sue Hervey EamesTYLER — Graveside services for Carolyn Sue Hervey Eames are 10 am Friday, Aug. 4th at Keechi Cemetery near Buffalo, with Lloyd James officiating. Born April 2, 1935, she passed away July 31, 2023. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Religion Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Sign Up to get Obituaries by Email Email* Submit Bible Verse: 8.3.23 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email "Do not merely listen to the word, and so deceive yourselves. Do what it says." (James 1:22) Newspaper Ads WHO WE ARE TMT Funeral Home Bulletin Trending Topics Cherokee County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide Nelda Ellis Cade Darrell Dean Stevens PHOTOS: Literacy Council of Tyler 32nd Annual Corporate Spelling Bee Carolyn Martin Ross