Carolyn Perry

Jul 2, 2023

Carolyn Perry

PLANO, TX — Carolyn Perry passed away beside her family on June 12, 2023. There will be a Celebration of Life held for her at Ted Dickey Funeral Home in Plano, TX on Saturday July 8th at 11am.