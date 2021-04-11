Carolyn McCarty
DIALVILLE — A funeral service for Carolyn McCarty, of Dialville, is scheduled at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville. Bro. Clifford Taylor will officiate.Carolyn McCarty passed away on April 5, 2021. Visitation will begin on Monday, April 12, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
