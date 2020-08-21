Carolyn Jean Davis
 LONGVIEW — Carolyn Jean Davis, 69, of Longview, Visitation, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Tribute By Rosewood/ 532 N. Jackson Street/Jacksonville. Arrangements by Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home, 532 N. Jackson Street, Jacksonville. Ms. Davis was born November 3, 1950, in Corsicana, and died August 17, 2020.

