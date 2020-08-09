TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Carolyn Gosnell McLane, 81, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Interment, Memorial Gardens, Longview. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mrs. McLane was born October 17, 1938, and died August 7, 2020.
Carolyn Gosnell McLane
