Carolyn Everitt Risinger
GLENFAWN COMMUNITY — Mrs. Carolyn Ann Everitt Risinger, 70, Glenfawn Community, Friday, April 30, 10 am, Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment at Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation, Thurs., April 29, 2021, 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Risinger passed away April 27, 2021. She was born Jan. 9, 1951.
 
 