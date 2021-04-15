Carolyn Anderson Goodlow
MT. PLEASANT — Services will be Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 11:00am at Greater Bibleway Missionary Baptist Church. Interment in the Old West Side Cemetery under the direction of Tumey Mortuary. Viewing will be Friday, April 16, 2021 from 12pm to 5pm at the funeral home. Online condolences at www.tumeymortuary.com.
 
 