Carole Jean Carnes
TYLER — A memorial service will be held for Carole Jean Kutner Carnes, 80, of Tyler, on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mrs. Carnes was born on March 15, 1940 and passed away on November 8, 2020.

